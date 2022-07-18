Salem Collector felicitates firefighters for rescuing youths from flood water

District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday distributed appreciation certificates and shields to firefighters for saving three youths who were stuck in flood water in Mettur on Saturday.

Earlier, he received petitions from the public at the grievances redress meeting. A total of 419 petitions were submitted with requests for old age pensions, land patta, patta transfer, community certificate, job opportunities, bank loans, financial assistance, and basic amenities such as road and street lights. The Collector also received four petitions from differently-abled persons and instructed officials to address the petitions in a stipulated time.

Earlier, the Collector inaugurated the Intensive Diarrhoea Prevention camp at Kumarasamipatti Urban Primary Health Centre. The camp will be conducted till July 30. During the camp, Oral Rehydration Salt packs and zinc tablets will be distributed to the parents of children aged under five.

In Salem district, this camp will be held at 107 primary health centres, 398 sub health centres, 13 government hospitals, and 2,696 anganwadi centres.