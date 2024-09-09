Salem Collector distributes ₹124.13 crore to women SHGs

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi distributed ₹124.13 crore in loand to 18,311 members from 1,246 women self-help groups (SHGs) on Monday.

Following the distribution of loans to women SHGs in Madurai by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Salem district event saw Collector Brindha Devi distributing loans in the presence of Salem North MLA R. Rajendran at the multi-purpose hall in Hanging Garden.

Speaking at the function, Collector Brindha Devi stated, “In Salem district, a total of 21,209 women SHGs are functioning, including 13,799 in rural areas and 7,410 in urban areas. These SHGs comprise 2.55 lakh members. The SHG members should utilise these loans to improve their living standards.”

The event also saw the participation of MLAs R. Arul, S. Sathasivam, City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, and officials from relevant departments.

Similarly, at an event held at a marriage hall on Paramathi Road in Namakkal, District Collector S. Uma distributed ₹65.60 crore in loans to 660 women SHGs. Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MP V.S. Matheswaran, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, Namakkal Corporation Mayor D. Kalanithi, Deputy Mayor S. Bhoopathi, and officials from several departments participated in the event.