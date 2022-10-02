Salem Collector cautions officials against online fraudsters 

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 02, 2022 18:42 IST

District Collector S. Karmegam on Saturday issued a circular to the officials urging them not to believe anyone who seeks money online on his behalf.

Some online fraudsters approach various government officials in the district through different mobile numbers with the profile picture of the Collector and seek money from them.

Recently, some officials brought the issue to the attention of the District Collector. The Collector informed the cybercrime police about the fraud.

Meanwhile, the Collector has issued a circular regarding the issue.

The Collector said that he did not use his picture as a profile photo for his number. “Officials should not believe any call or message with my photo and should verify it. Through my personal number or office phone, I don’t send any unofficial information or messages. Likewise, officials should not believe any messages seeking money through Gpay or any mobile applications or WhatsApp and immediately alert the cybercrime police and also inform me,” he said.

Mr. Karmegam added that officials should be wary of online fraudsters involved in such cheating.

