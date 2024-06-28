Salem Collector asks farmers to insure crops under PM crop insurance scheme

District Collector R. Brindha Devi on Friday asked the farmers to insure their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for this kharif season.

The Collector presided over the monthly farmers’ grievances meeting held at the Collectorate. Farmers thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for announcing additional incentives for paddy.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Devi said that the Tamil Nadu government has taken various initiatives for the economic development of farmers. To ensure that the government schemes reached all farmers and to address their issues, farmers grievances day is conducted every month.

To provide financial assistance to farmers in case of losses due to unforeseen natural calamities, generate income, and stabilise them in agriculture, the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme is being implemented.

This year, especially for the current kharif season, farmers are requested to take immediate insurance for groundnuts, cereals, millets, and pulses crops. With adequate documents like savings bank account books, Aadhaar cards, and land documents, farmers shall approach the primary agricultural cooperative credit societies, commercial banks, and public service centres and pay the insurance premium to protect themselves from unexpected natural hazards, the Collector added.

Explaining the availability of fertilizers in the district, the Collector said that a total of 28,498 metric tonnes of fertilizers are available in private and cooperative societies, including 18,710 metric tonnes of complex fertilizer and 6,201 metric tonnes of urea.

The normal annual rainfall in Salem district is 997.9 mm. For the current year until June, Salem district registered 266 mm rainfall. Agricultural crops have been cultivated in an area of 16,114 hectares till the end of May, Ms. Devi added.