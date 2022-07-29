Salem city to get construction material processing plant

The Salem Corporation will soon get a Construction and Demolition Waste Processing Plant. The Corporation got the nod from the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) for the plant, and they have asked for details of the place where the plant was going to be set up.

The Union Government launched Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 in October last year with a focus on plastic waste management, biodegradable solid waste management, grey water management, and faecal sludge management.

The aim of this mission is to achieve the vision of garbage-free cities in the next five years. Based on this mission, the Director of Municipal Administration sent an official communication to the cities in the state on November 9 and 11 to give their action plan under the mission.

Based on the official communication, the Corporation prepared a Sanitation Action Plan and a City Solid Waste Action Plan and sent them to the DMA office.

After verifying the plans submitted by the Corporation, the DMA gave the nod for construction and demolition waste processing plant under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of ₹3 crore. The DMA instructed the Corporation to identify the land for the plant and to send the details of the place selected by the corporation with the details of land documents.

“The proposed plant would have the capacity to process 50 tonnes per day (TPD). The plant will collect demolition waste from across the city and will produce flooring tiles and pavement blocks. Of the ₹3 crore, the central government fund is 33% (₹99 lakh), the government of Tamil Nadu fund is 22% (₹66 lakh) and 45% (₹1.35 crore) will be funded by public/private contribution. A resolution was passed regarding this in the council meeting held recently,” a Corporation official told The Hindu.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said, “we have identified three places for the plant in the city, including Chettichavadi. We are also looking for places near micro composting centres (MCC). Soon, we will finalise one location for the plant. After finalising the place, we will send the details to the DMA for getting administrative sanction and later for technical sanction. After completing these two processes, a tender will be called for the plant, Mr. Christuraj added.