Salem city residents to get licence for pet dogs from this year

February 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Salem

Soon, residents of Salem Corporation will get licence for their pet dogs. The Corporation is reintroducing this system to monitor the dogs, know about their population, and prevent disease from spreading from them.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation did not perform contraceptive surgery for street dogs in 2020 and 2021. Following an increase in the number of street dogs in the Corporation limits, the Corporation resumed catching street dogs in January 2022. But, the population of dogs could not be controlled.

Moreover, the Corporation was unable to calculate the number of pet dogs in residences, and street dogs are cared for by locals. So, the corporation decided to reintroduce the dog licensing system. In the recent council meeting, the Corporation passed a resolution in this regard.

The Corporation resolution stated that, “in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, we previously issued licences for dogs in houses to prevent them from being captured during the drive by the Corporation staff to catch street dogs for contraceptive surgery. With the increase in the number of houses in the city, the number of dogs owned by the residents has also increased.”

It added, some people, who have female dogs leave the puppies in the streets, and it became difficult to control the dog population. So, it became imperative to provide licence for dogs to prevent diseases like rabies from spreading to humans from dogs. The health officials also suggest providing licences for pet dogs.

In cities like Chennai, licences are given to pet dogs under the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act. “Hereafter, licences will be issued by the Corporation for pet dogs,” it said.

According to the Corporation officials, the pet owner must pay ₹10 for the application and fill the form and submit it along with a postcard-size photo of the dog and copies of the vaccination certificates. Pet owners must also provide a veterinarian’s certificate stating that the dog is healthy. After verifying these certificates and application, the Corporation will issue the licence for the dog, which is valid for one year from April 1 to March 31.

For renewing the licence, ₹50 should be paid to the Corporation every year. The Corporation will begin issuing licences in March, officials said..