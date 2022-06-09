Salem city qualifies in first stage of Transport 4 All Challenge

June 09, 2022 20:10 IST

Salem city is the only city in the State which qualified in the first stage of Transport 4 All Digital Innovation Challenge.

The Transport 4 All Challenge is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that aims to bring together cities, citizens and startups to develop solutions that improve public transport. At the core of the challenge are citizens who will not only define the problems for which solutions shall be created but also help start-ups and cities to refine the solutions to meet their needs. The initiative was launched on April 15, 2021, in collaboration with The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). The challenge is divided into three stages. First stage is problem identification, second stage is development of solution and prototype and third is large-scale pilots to validate and refine solutions. The last date of submission of problem statements by cities for stage one was July 4, 2021 . The first edition of the challenge focuses on digital innovation. Cities and start-ups will receive guidance to develop and test various solutions, learn from them and scale them to build people’s trust in public transport and enhance test mobility. The solutions will make public transport formal as well as informal as safe, convenient and affordable for all. All the cities that come under Smart City mission are eligible for the challenge. Of the 130 registered cities, 46 move into stage 2 of the challenge where cities would work with startups to develop solutions for problems in areas such as service monitoring and planning, passenger information and interaction, fare products and payment.