Salem City police sets up helpline

The Salem City police has set up a helpline number to provide assistance for elderly persons and women during the lockdown.

The public could contact 0427-2220200, 8300049736, 9498166289 for any assistance.

The police on Thursday provided medicines to an elderly person from Mahendrapuri here after he contacted the help desk for assistance since he couldn’t step out of his house due to his age.

Vaccination camp

A special vaccination camp was organised for the family of police personnel near the City Police Commissioner’s office here on Thursday. City Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran launched the camp and arrangements were made for 750 persons.

