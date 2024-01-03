Salem City Police serve summons to five Periyar University faculty

January 03, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - SALEM

The Salem city police have served summons to five faculty members of the Periyar University based on the recent case filed against the Vice-Chancellor and others, and asked them to appear at the Karuppur police station at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The summons issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Suramangalam Range, said that based on a complaint from I. Elangovan, legal advisor of Periyar University Employees Union, Karuppur police registered a case under Sections 294 (b), 120 (b), 420, 468, 409 r/w 511, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3(1) (r), 3(1) (s) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The case was registered against the V-C R. Jagannathan, Registrar K. Thangavel, S. Sathish, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, E. Ramganesh, Professor of Bharathidasan University, and a few others, for starting Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation.

The police have asked K. Jayaraman, Professor and Head, Department of Economics; R. Subramaniya Bharathy, Professor, Department of Management Studies; and three other faculty members A. Thantheeswaran, N. Jeyakumar and A. Naresh Kumar to appear for inquiry.