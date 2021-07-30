Coimbatore

Salem City Police seize gutkha worth over ₹ 1 crore

Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda (first right) on Friday checking the banned tobacco products seized by the police.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Following the seizure of gutkha products worth over ₹1 crore by the police, the Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda warned of stern action against those selling banned tobacco products.

Mr.Hoda checked the seized goods at the Annadhanapatti police station here on Friday.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, a team led by A.Venkatesan, Assistant Commissioner, Salem City South range, inspected two trucks parked in a lorry stand near Selanaikenpatti during the late hours of Thursday and seized about 7.3 tonnes of gutkha worth about ₹ 1 crore.

Similarly, Anandkumar, Assistant Commissioner, Salem City North range, during patrolling on Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway on Friday saw tobacco products being loaded onto an SUV from a truck. While he stopped for inquiry, the miscreants escaped from the place. On checking the vehicles, police found 2.3 tonnes of gutkha worth about ₹33 lakh. Mr. Hoda told presspersons they have been tracking people indulging in sale of banned tobacco products and warned of action against those involved in it.


