Salem City Police seek more time to complete probe into alleged fund misappropriation at Periyar University

The Salem City Police have sought more time to complete investigations into the alleged financial irregularities in the execution of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) at Periyar University, and to submit a report to the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes.

The DDU-GKY centre at the University is functioning with the financial assistance from the Central Government. On December 31, 2023, the students who were enrolled in the placement-linked skill training programme of DDU-GKY at Periyar University lodged a complaint with Salem City Police seeking action against Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan, then Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel, and others for misappropriating the scheme funds to the tune of ₹ 2.50 crore.

The students alleged that classes were not conducted properly, and they were not given proper food and hostel facilities. The DDU-GKY centre staff took their bank passbooks and ATM cards and gave fake job appointment orders, they added.

After receiving the complaint, the Salem City Police conducted a search on the Periyar University premises on January 11, 2024, when Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visited the university. But after that, there was allegedly no follow-up. Following this, a few students lodged complaints with the Commission.

After reviewing the students’ petitions, the Commission, in a letter dated July 11, directed the Salem City Police Commissioner to submit a reply to the students’ petition and action taken report on the allegation raised by the students in the DDU-GKY scheme before July 30.

Meanwhile, on July 29, in a letter to the Commission, the Salem City Police Commissioner said that they had received the Commission’s letter on July 16 and had inquired 12 students. As more students need to be inquired, they cannot complete the inquiry before July 30, and sought some more time to submit the report.

Salem City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu was not available for comments.

