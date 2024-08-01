GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem City Police seek more time to complete probe into alleged fund misappropriation at Periyar University

Published - August 01, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
A view of the Periyar University at Salem in Tamil Nadu.

A view of the Periyar University at Salem in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Salem City Police have sought more time to complete investigations into the alleged financial irregularities in the execution of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) at Periyar University, and to submit a report to the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes.

The DDU-GKY centre at the University is functioning with the financial assistance from the Central Government. On December 31, 2023, the students who were enrolled in the placement-linked skill training programme of DDU-GKY at Periyar University lodged a complaint with Salem City Police seeking action against Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan, then Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel, and others for misappropriating the scheme funds to the tune of ₹ 2.50 crore.

The students alleged that classes were not conducted properly, and they were not given proper food and hostel facilities. The DDU-GKY centre staff took their bank passbooks and ATM cards and gave fake job appointment orders, they added.

After receiving the complaint, the Salem City Police conducted a search on the Periyar University premises on January 11, 2024, when Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visited the university. But after that, there was allegedly no follow-up. Following this, a few students lodged complaints with the Commission.

After reviewing the students’ petitions, the Commission, in a letter dated July 11, directed the Salem City Police Commissioner to submit a reply to the students’ petition and action taken report on the allegation raised by the students in the DDU-GKY scheme before July 30.

Meanwhile, on July 29, in a letter to the Commission, the Salem City Police Commissioner said that they had received the Commission’s letter on July 16 and had inquired 12 students. As more students need to be inquired, they cannot complete the inquiry before July 30, and sought some more time to submit the report.

Salem City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu was not available for comments.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.