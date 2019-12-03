Salem City police release awarenessshort films on various crimes

The Salem City police, along with Image Creative Education, released awareness short films on various crimes at an event held at a private college here on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar released 16 short films on topics such as road safety, safety of women, protection of children and a few others. Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) P. Thangadurai, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S. Senthil and Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh took part in the event and felicitated the short film makers.

Mr. Kumar said that the ‘Kavalan’ mobile application was being effectively used in the district to report and prevent crimes. He added that social media pages of the Salem City police has good following and was being effectively used to create awareness among public about various crimes and regulations. He told presspersons that 16,500 CCTV cameras have been installed at various places in the city as part of crime prevention and its numbers would be increased further.