Salem City Police registers case against five BJP functionaries

January 06, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police registered a case against five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries for erecting banners without obtaining the necessary permission on Saturday.

BJP state president K. Annamalai participated in the En Mann En Makkal Yatra in Salem from Wednesday to Friday. Meanwhile, the Salem Town police registered a case against BJP functionary Vinoth, the Shevapet police registered cases against Thangaraj, Bhoopalan, and Viji, and the Pallapatti police registered a case against Vijayakumar for erecting banners without permission from the police and disturbing the public.

