Salem City Police registers case against five BJP functionaries

January 06, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police registered a case against five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries for erecting banners without obtaining the necessary permission on Saturday.

BJP state president K. Annamalai participated in the En Mann En Makkal Yatra in Salem from Wednesday to Friday. Meanwhile, the Salem Town police registered a case against BJP functionary Vinoth, the Shevapet police registered cases against Thangaraj, Bhoopalan, and Viji, and the Pallapatti police registered a case against Vijayakumar for erecting banners without permission from the police and disturbing the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT