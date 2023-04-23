ADVERTISEMENT

Salem City Police limits to expand; Attaiyampatti, Karipatti stations to be annexed soon

April 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Attayampatti Police Station in Salem district. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Karipatti Police Station in Salem district. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem City Police limits will be expanded as two police stations in rural police limits, Attaiyampatti and Karipatti, will be annexed to the city police within six months.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made various announcements for the police department during the recent budget session. This included annexing Attaiyampatti and Karipatti police stations, which come under the Salem district police, to the Salem City Police.

A senior police official attached with the city police said that in Salem City Police limits, there were 14 law and order stations, including Kondalampatti, Annathanapatti, Salem Town, Ammapet, Veeranam, Alagapuram, and Kannankurichi, and four All Women Police stations at Suramangalam, Ammapet, Town, and Kondalampatti. The Steel Plant, Kondalampatti, and Veeranam police stations were annexed to Salem City Police in 2014, and Karuppur police station was bifurcated from Suramangalam police in 2017. After nine years, now two more police stations were to be annexed to the Salem City Police, the official added.

Stating that these police stations were sensitive, an official attached to rural police said the Karipatti police station limits had more villages in which anti-social groups were active. Due to gang wars, murders took place in the locality. In February this year, a notorious rowdy was murdered in Karipatti limits. Likewise, in the Attaiyampatti police station limits, a few years ago, the movement of ganja was high.

Following various actions by the district police, these illegal activities were controlled. Similarly, as these two police stations covered important national highways, Salem-Coimbatore and Salem-Chennai, accidents occurred regularly within their limits. As the city police had more powers to impose provisions of the Goondas Act against the rowdies and could use more funds to curb accidents, this annexation would pave the way for reducing law and order issues and also accidents on national highways.

Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijiyakumari said once they received the Government Order, one station would be annexed to the Salem South jurisdiction and another in the North jurisdiction.

