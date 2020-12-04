Salem city police launch ANPR cameras for traffic surveillance

12 cameras installed at Five Roads junction

Salem City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar on Friday launched the functioning of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras as part of Intelligent Traffic Management System.

The city police have installed 12 ANPR cameras and 12 surveillance cameras at the Five Roads junction for traffic surveillance. If a violation is spotted on the ANPR camera, an e-challan with photo will be generated and sent to the mobile number linked to the vehicle registration number.

Details of fine amount, and payment link will be sent to the registered mobile phone number. Offenders could pay the fine online by clicking on the link. The details of the violation will be recorded automatically at the control room, NIC server and Regional Transport Offices. If the offender fails to pay the fine, he/she would face difficulty while reselling the vehicle or renewing the insurance.

The Police Commissioner said that two personnel posted at the control room will verify the images and give clearance. As many as 20,000 violations could be recorded a day using this system.

According to police sources, vehicle owners who receive the fine alert will be given seven days time to visit the respective office and change the name of driver if the vehicle was driven by a different person.

Based on how the system works at Five Roads junction, it will be extended to other points, Mr. Kumar said

Mr. Kumar advised the public to adhere to traffic regulations.

He said that helmet was mandatory for people riding two-wheelers, as well for those on the pillion.

According to sources, steps will be taken to cancel the driving licence and vehicle registration of persons who violate rules more than three times.

Deputy Police Commissioners S.Senthil (Traffic and Crime) and M.Chandrshekaran (Law and Order) took part in the launch held at the Salem City Police control room.