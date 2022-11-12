Salem City police intensify vehicle checks, collect revised spot fine from traffic rule violators

From October 26 to November 11, the Salem city traffic police registered 2,978 traffic rule violation cases and collected ₹ 8,13,600 in fine, say officials

After the revision of spot fines for traffic rule violations, the Salem City police have intensified vehicle checks at important locations in the city.

The fine amount for motor vehicle rule violations was revised and implemented from the third week of October this year. In Salem City, the police first created awareness among the motorists for one week about the new fine amount, and on November 4, they started collecting the revised amount from the motorists.

Officials said that from October 26 to November 11 (17 days), the traffic police registered 2,978 traffic rule violation cases in Salem city. This included 2,353 cases for not wearing helmet, 83 cases for not wearing seat belt, 58 cases for riding triples on two-wheelers, 44 cases for drunk driving, 38 cases for using mobile phone while driving, 24 cases for speeding, nine cases for jumping signals, two cases for carrying people in trucks, and 367 cases for other violations. A total of ₹ 8,13,600 in fine was collected from the motorists in these 17 days, the officials added.

During the intensive vehicle checks from November 4 to 11 (eight days), the traffic police alone registered 653 cases and collected ₹ 6.41 lakh in fine.

Meanwhile, motorists here have alleged that law and order police were accepting bribes for traffic violations.

Giri (name changed) of Valasaiyur, a casual labourer, said that on November 5, the police who were engaged in vehicle check near Ayothiyapattinam railway gate asked him to pay ₹ 5,000 fine for not renewing his insurance for the last two years. When he told them that he only had ₹ 1,000, the police took the money and let him off, he alleged.

Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy has denied the allegations.