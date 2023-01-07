Salem City Police install ANPR cameras to identify speeding vehicles on NH

January 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police are installing automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at three important National Highways to identify speeding vehicles and reduce accidents within the city limits.

The police have already installed 24 ANPR cameras in 12 locations in the Five Roads Junction and at the two-tier flyover in 2020. These cameras are connected to the control room, and the main purpose of these cameras is to identify the two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets. The image captured by these cameras will be sent to the control room, where officials will verify every image and register cases for not wearing helmets. On average, 500 to 700 cases per day are registered through these cameras.

In the second phase, the city police decided to install ANPR cameras on the National Highways that come within the city police limits to reduce accidents. Based on instructions from City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda, the installation of ANPR cameras at three important locations is taking place.

The cameras are being installed at Erumapalayam on the Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway, near Mamangam on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway, and at Seeragapadi on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway.

Deputy Commissioner (North), M. Madasamy, said two cameras covering both directions of the lane would be installed. At a cost of ₹50 lakh, six cameras would be installed in these three locations. The ANPR cameras installed at the Five Road Junction were connected by wire. But the cameras on NHs were wireless, and there was no physical verification needed. The information would also be stored in the National Information Centre.

If a speeding vehicle passed, the cameras would immediately capture images, and the registered vehicle owner would receive a message indicating the speed at which the vehicle passed. “For now, we have set the ANPR cameras to capture the speeding vehicles. Soon, other violations will be included,” Mr. Madasamy said.

He added that in the next 10 to 15 days, the installation work would be completed in the three locations and the cameras would start function by the month end.