Salem City Police directed to conduct inquiry into misappropriation of funds at Periyar University

Published - July 12, 2024 07:25 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Following complaints of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹2.50 crores meant for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) scheme at Periyar University, the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Commission has directed the Salem City Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by July 30.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), is funded both by the Central and the State governments. It is a skill training and placement programme focussing on poor rural youth. Over 200 students were admitted under the scheme in the University and a few students had in January this year alleged misappropriation of funds by the university Vice-Chancellor (V-C) R. Jagannathan and the then Registrar K. Thangavel.

The students lodged complaints at the City Police Commissioner’s office and with the Commission in Chennai that jobs were not provided to them as promised, and their certificates were not returned to them. They also claimed that accommodation and food was not provided to them and the course was completed in two months against the duration of three months. Funds ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh were provided to a student and they claimed that the funds were taken away by the university. They demanded action against the V-C and the then Registrar.

