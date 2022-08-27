Salem City Police detain an accused under the Goondas Act for seventh time

Staff Reporter Salem
August 27, 2022 18:31 IST

The City Police have invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against an accused for the seventh time. He was arrested in connection with a robbery case on Friday.

According to the police, B. Siddeswaran (40) of Bharati Nagar in Chinna Tirupathi allegedly robbed ₹3,000 cash from Ezhumalai at Karumbalai bus stop on August 8.

The Karuppur police registered a case and arrested the accused. There were two cases registered against Siddeswaran this year in Salem City for kidnapping and robbery. The accused was already detained under the Goondas Act six times in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

Considering his regular involvement in criminal activities, Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against the accused for the seventh time. Acting on the recommendation, the Commissioner issued an order on Friday and the order copy was served on the accused at the Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.

