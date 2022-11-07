Salem city police arrest two persons in cheating case

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 07, 2022 19:39 IST

The Salem City police on Sunday arrested two persons from Kerala and New Delhi on charges of duping a doctor of ₹ 78.60 lakh.

According to the police, Kirubakaran (40) of Mallur is a doctor. A few months ago, he received a message on his mobile phone about money doubling scheme. He invested ₹ 80.50 lakh in several installments, but only received ₹ 1.90 lakh in return. He lodged a complaint with the Salem District Cyber Crime Police, and they registered a case.

Police investigations revealed that the amount was deposited in various bank accounts in different States. The police also found that ₹ 38 lakh had been sent to an account owned by A. Saidalavi Koottungal (50) of Kerala, and ₹ 5 lakh to an account owned by V. Sourav Thakur (23) of New Delhi. On Sunday, the police arrested the two and remanded them in prison. Police sources said that many such cheating cases were pending against the two in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

