Salem City Police announce traffic diversion ahead of Kottai Mariamman Festival

The Salem City Police have announced traffic diversions at important locations from August 6 to 9, ahead of the Kottai Mariamman festival.

In view of the Aadi festival that started on July 23, devotees will prepare and offer pongal on August 6 and 7 (Wednesday and Thursday). From Tuesday, over one lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple. Considering this, the Salem City police have installed 100 CCTV cameras, including 35 cameras on the temple premises and remaining in the areas surrounding the temple.

The police have also announced traffic diversions for the festival. Buses heading to the Old Bus Stand from Ammapet should take right at Pattai Kovil and pass through Kamala Hospital, Town Railway Station, Mulluvadi Gate, Salem Collectorate, Salem Corporation office, Fort Maidan, Apsara, and Gun Fire Street.

Buses heading to the first floor of the Old Bus Stand through Thiruvalluvar Statue should pass Salem Collectorate, Rajaji Statue, Fort Maidan, Apsara, and Gun Fire Street. Buses exiting the bus stand, must pass through Appa Traders petrol bunk, Gandhi Statue, Pulikuthi Junction, Apsara, Fort Maidan, Salem Collectorate, Thiruvalluvar Statue, Sugavaneswarar temple, New Bridge, and Sundar Lodge. Buses entering the Old Bus Stand through Tiruchi Main Road shall use the same route as usual.

Heavy and light vehicles that enter the city through Ammapet should turn left at Tonlop Junction and pass through the National Highway. Four-wheelers entering the city from Pattai Kovil must use the route given for the buses. Two-wheelers entering the city from Pattai Kovil should pass via Kannika Parameswari Temple and AA Road. No vehicles will be allowed to reach Kottai Mariamman Temple via Thiruvalluvar statue. Only those vehicles heading to the temple through Gandhi Statue and Old Bus Stand will be allowed.

