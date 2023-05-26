Salem City Crime Branch police file report in court in connection with former CM’s case

May 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday filed a report before the Salem Judicial Magistrate Court I, as per the direction of the Court, in a complaint against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

P. Milany, a resident of Palanichettipatty in Theni district, filed a petition in the court against Mr. Palaniswami for allegedly furnishing false information about his properties, annual income, loans, and liabilities in the affidavit for the 2021 Assembly election.

On April 26, the Judicial Magistrate Court-I directed the CCB police to probe the charge in a fair manner, register a case if it was made out prima facie, and file a report by May 26.

On May 4, based on the Court‘s direction, the CCB police inquired and registered a case against Mr. Palaniswami under Sections 125 A (i), (ii), and (iii) of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the CCB police submitted its report to the court and explained the case filed against Mr. Palaniswami. Receiving the report, the court adjourned the case.