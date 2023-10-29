HamberMenu
Salem-Chennai daily fight service resumes

October 29, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The flight service between Salem and Chennai resumed from Salem airport on Sunday.

The flight service between Salem and Chennai resumed from Salem airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Chennai-Salem daily flight service resumed on Sunday. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was among the passengers who came to Salem on the flight.

Due to poor patronage and COVID-19, flight services between Salem and Chennai were stopped in June 2021. After two-and-a-half years, under Udan 5.0, on October 16, flight service resumed in the Bengaluru-Salem-Kochi sector.

The flight departed from Chennai at 11.20 a.m. and reached Salem by 12.30 p.m. Besides Mr. Pillai, actor Namitha, and 54 passengers came to Salem in the flight. Later, the flight left for Chennai at 12.50 p.m.

Collector S. Karmegam, S.R. Parthiban, MP, and revenue officials welcomed the passengers by offering roses. The BJP cadre, led by environment protection cell State president R.P. Gopinath, welcomed the Goa Governor.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gopinath alleged that in the car arranged by the district administration for the Governor, national flag was not fixed.

Later, Mr. Pillai left for Madeswaran Malai in Karnataka.

Mr. Karmegam said that four cars were arranged, including two from Karnataka, for the Governor, and the National Emblem was fixed in the cars. The national flag was also kept ready, but due to confusion over the car in which Mr. Pillai was going, the flag was not installed. Later, the flag was installed, the Collector added.

Salem

