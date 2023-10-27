ADVERTISEMENT

Salem central prison warder placed under suspension

October 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old warder at the Salem Central Prison was on Friday placed under suspension after he was found to be drunk while on duty.

On October 24, Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) Vinoth conducted a surprise check in the prison during night. He found warder R. Dhanasekaran in an inebriated state and sent him for medical examination. On Thursday evening, the prison authorities received the report that confirmed that the warder had consumed liquor. Based on the report, Mr. Vinoth served a suspension order on Dhanasekaran.

