Salem Central Prison warder placed under suspension

September 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old Salem Central Prison warder was placed under suspension on Monday for allegedly harassing a prisoner’s wife.

Last month, a man from Valaiyapatti in Namakkal district was arrested in connection with a theft case and lodged at Salem Central Prison. When his wife came to the prison, warder M. Vijayakanth of Harur in Dharmapuri district, got her mobile phone number and started calling her even at midnight. Following this, she told her husband about the harassment and also lodged a complaint with Salem Prison Superintendent (in charge) Vinoth.

The Ssuperintendent conducted an inquiry, checked the mobile phones of the warder and also the woman, and found prima facie for the allegations. Following this, Mr. Vinoth issued the suspension order for Vijayakanth on Monday.

