Salem Central Prison wardens held for rape

January 12, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Two wardens at the Salem Central Prison who allegedly raped a woman and video-graphed the crime were arrested by the police here on Thursday.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman was questioned while she was standing near the prison premises on Tuesday. She told the police that she is waiting for a warden.

She told the police that two wardens had committed the crime and had threatened her. Police asked her to lodge a complaint with the Hasthampatti police on Wednesday and was asked to go home.

In her complaint, she said that Arun, 30, and Sivashankar, 30, took her to the police quarters and committed the crime seven months ago. Both the wardens were picked up. After inquiries, the police registered a case under Sections 376 (2) (a) of IPC, Section 66A of The Information Technology Act, 2000, and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

