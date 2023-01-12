ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Central Prison wardens held for rape

January 12, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two wardens at the Salem Central Prison who allegedly raped a woman and video-graphed the crime were arrested by the police here on Thursday.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman was questioned while she was standing near the prison premises on Tuesday. She told the police that she is waiting for a warden.

She told the police that two wardens had committed the crime and had threatened her. Police asked her to lodge a complaint with the Hasthampatti police on Wednesday and was asked to go home.

In her complaint, she said that Arun, 30, and Sivashankar, 30, took her to the police quarters and committed the crime seven months ago. Both the wardens were picked up. After inquiries, the police registered a case under Sections 376 (2) (a) of IPC, Section 66A of The Information Technology Act, 2000, and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

I

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US