Salem Central prison sets up nursery

The Salem Central Prison as part of its prisoners’ rehabilitation activities has set up a nursery under the Prison Bazaar. Except for a few varieties, majority of saplings were readied using seedlings from the farm run by the prison.

The prison authorities have set up the nursery on the premises of Muniappan temple nearby the Central Prison. According to authorities, the aim of the programme was to create awareness among the public about planting saplings and also make them available for the public at lower rates.

Jail Superintendent Tamilselvan said, “we have been planning to set up a nursery for long. It has been set up on the premises of Muniappan Temple as it could be easily accessed by the public.”

Mr. Tamilselvan said that varieties such a native Jamun, mangoes, crotons were readied by the Prison itself and saplings of different varieties of roses, coconut, pomegranate were sourced from other districts for sale. Mr. Tamilselvan said, “we are planning to source more seeds for setting up saplings and we are also working on setting up vermicompost pits so that manure could also be made available for the public for low rates.”