Salem Central Prison opens competitive exam coaching centre for family members of prison staff

February 05, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Central Prison administration has opened a competitive exam coaching centre for family members of the prison staff.

The Salem Central Prison Administration provides various facilities for the prison staff and their family members. In October 2023, the prison authorities opened a daycare centre and tuition centre for children of staff. The buildings were recently renovated at a cost of ₹3 lakh. At present, more than 30 children are attending the tuition classes. The exam coaching centre was opened on Sunday.

Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth said that the coaching centre will function in a building at prison quarters. On Sundays alone, classes will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and after that, tests will be held for the students.

“The coaching centre will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the students and candidates preparing for the competitive exams shall come to the centre and read books. We provide two sets of books for the TNPSC and TET exams. We also provide six newspapers, including English dailies, at the centre. We approached subject experts to take classes from the students. On the first class held on Sunday (February 4), 40 girl students attended the classes, Mr. Vinoth added.

Stating that only family members of prison staff would be allowed, Mr. Vinoth said even staff were not allowed to participate in the class. . For attending the class, the minimum qualification is an SSLC pass. During weekdays, the candidates may clear their doubts with the teachers at the tuition centre near the coaching centre, Mr. Vinoth added.