Salem Central Prison inmates get computer skill training

May 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

City-based firm Vee Technologies has set up a computer training centre for inmates of Salem Central Prison. The computer centre with 25 desktop computers with personal computing software has been functioning since last week.

The company has partnered with Sona College of Technology to nominate its faculty from the computer science and IT departments to train 200 inmates of the Salem Central Prison initially.

The college faculty has drawn up the basic computer literacy skills training programme for the first four weeks. Subsequently, it will identify, from among nearly 1,000 prison inmates, those with knowledge of computers, enlist them for the ‘Train the Trainers’ programme, and train them to be the trainers for the rest of the inmates.

Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Vee Technologies, said “the Sona Valliappa Group Computer Skills Centre was born out of our strong belief that the prison inmates deserve help to undergo reformation for easy social integration. The teams at the Vee Technologies and Sona College of Technology faculty are committed to making this computer literacy centre a model centre among all prisons in Tamil Nadu.”

These skills will facilitate the social integration and reformation process initially for the inmates due for release in the next few months. The computer skills can be used in their post-prison personal life in trade, business or profession or enhance their job prospects with the additional skills in computers, Mr. Valliappa said.

“The Salem Central Prison, set up in 1862, is focused on giving a boost to the reformation efforts. Once the basic computer literacy goal is achieved, we would encourage the inmates to create their official applications for the judiciary and prison officials,” said T. Tamil Selvan, Prison Superintendent, Salem Central Prison.

“Our next step will be to identify a few computer-literate inmates and engage them in training the rest,” Mr. Selvan added.