Salem Central Prison initiative, Thozhirpettai gets good response from prisoners

To encourage the prisoners take to self-employment, the Salem Central Prison administration implemented an initiative called Thozhirpettai, which got a good response from the prisoners.

For the well-being and to reform the prisoners, the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services is implementing various initiatives across the prisons in the State.

As part of the reform, the Salem Central Prison administration implemented an initiative called Thozhirpettai to encourage the prisoners on self-employment and provide training with the prisoners, who are experts in various fields.

On June 22, the prison department inaugurated this initiative here. Under this initiative, the prison department will identify prisoners who are experts in various fields. Regarding the undertrial and convict prisoners lodged in the prison, the department collected their occupation details before they came into the prison. Prisoners with good contact in the prison are selected to give training to other prisoners. Every Saturday, for two hours (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.), the training is given.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth said that many prisoners are involved in crime due to sudden emotions like anger. These prisoners, after release from prison, may face discrimination in society, which might again force them to engage in illegal activities for their livelihood.

So to avoid this, the department wants to encourage them to pursue self-employment. For that, the department identified some fields that need a larger workforce, like the hotel industry, agriculture, etc. For the first training class held on June 29, we identified a prisoner named Mohammed Yousuf from Salem who was a hotel cook.

“We also announced this initiative among prisoners to register their names to participate in the training. We got a good response and over 100 prisoners participated in the training session. Yousuf explained how to make parotta and what ingredients are added. Similarly, every week, the training session will continue. This week (July 6), we have arranged a training regarding cattle rearing,” Mr. Vinoth added.

