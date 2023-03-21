ADVERTISEMENT

Salem CCB registers cheating case against former minister’s car driver

March 21, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Monday registered a cheating case against the former car driver of ex-minister S.P. Velumani.

The police said that the accused, P. Sudhakaran of Priyam Nagar in Coimbatore, and his wife S. Prabavathi took ₹ 37.50 lakh from a woman named Thenmozhi of Salem in 2020, after promising government jobs. But they reneged on the promise. When she demanded the money, the couple allegedly threatened her. Following this, Thenmozhi lodged a complaint with the Salem CCB police, who registered a case.

Sudhakaran worked as the car driver of Mr. Velumani during 2018 and 2019.

