Salem bus stand gets food hygiene certification

The New Bus Stand in Salem has received food hygiene certification as part of the Food Safety Department’s Eat Right initiative.

The bus stand known as Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Bus Stand is the main bus station used by passengers for inter-district and inter-State travel. Buses to various districts such as Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Chidambaram and neighbouring states such as Bengaluru are operated from the stand and thousands of passengers use the bus stand each day.

As part of Eat Right initiative, the bus stand has been given ‘Clean Street Food Hub’ certification. According to Food Safety officials here, the food outlets were checked for hygienic food practices and other safety measures. There were 45 shops operating in the bus stand and the shop owners were advised on safety measures and guidelines. The shopkeepers were told to display food safety boards and their registrations.

R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety, said the shopkeepers were given food safety training and separate bins were given for wet and dry waste. Water and food samples were collected from outlets here and they were found within permissible levels. Mr. Kathiravan said medical fitness of the shopkeepers were also checked.

The audits were conducted by third party and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India awarded the certification for two years, he said. He added that regular checks would be conducted by the department to ensure that hygiene practices were followed.