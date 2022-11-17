Salem Book Fair from November 20

November 17, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam at the Corporation Ground near New Bus Stand, the venue of the book fair, on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will inaugurate the Salem Book Fair to be held at the Corporation ground, near the New Bus Stand, on November 20.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that to improve reading habit among the students and youth, the State government is conducting a book fair in every district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book fair will feature over 200 stalls with participation of publishers from south India. Popular orators will speak on various topics and cultural programmes will be held as part of the fair, he said.

Books on culture and history of Salem district will be displayed at the fair. Steps have been taken to bring 10,000 government and private school students from all over the district to the fair on a daily basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district administration expects over one lakh vistiors visit the fair. Special bus service has been arranged for the students and there will be a teacher as guide for every 20 students. Monitoring committees have been constituted to ensure safety of the students visiting the fair and dropping them off at their schools, the Collector said.

“To make every teacher and government staff visit the book fair, permission will be granted to them to visit on duty for one day,” the Collector said

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The fair will be opened till November 30 from 9.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and the entry is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US