Salem Book Fair from November 20

November 17, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will inaugurate the Salem Book Fair to be held at the Corporation ground, near the New Bus Stand, on November 20.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that to improve reading habit among the students and youth, the State government is conducting a book fair in every district.

The book fair will feature over 200 stalls with participation of publishers from south India. Popular orators will speak on various topics and cultural programmes will be held as part of the fair, he said.

Books on culture and history of Salem district will be displayed at the fair. Steps have been taken to bring 10,000 government and private school students from all over the district to the fair on a daily basis.

The district administration expects over one lakh vistiors visit the fair. Special bus service has been arranged for the students and there will be a teacher as guide for every 20 students. Monitoring committees have been constituted to ensure safety of the students visiting the fair and dropping them off at their schools, the Collector said.

“To make every teacher and government staff visit the book fair, permission will be granted to them to visit on duty for one day,” the Collector said

The fair will be opened till November 30 from 9.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and the entry is free.