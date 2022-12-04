Salem Book Fair attracts four lakh visitors, book sale surpasses ₹3.75 crore

December 04, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Book Fair, which concluded on Sunday, attracted more than four lakh visitors, and sale of books surpassed ₹3.75 crore.

The Salem Book Fair was inaugurated on November 20 on the Corporation Grounds near the Salem New Bus Stand. Initially, the district administration said that the fair would be conducted till November 30. But following an unexpected high footfall, it extended the fair till December 4.

Books were displayed in 210 stalls in the fair by more than 50 publications.

S. Subramani of Omalur, who visited the fair on Sunday, said, “I am a retired teacher, and I used to visit book fairs. However, this book fair provided students with a variety of options, as thousands of books from various genres were on display. For aged people like us, more religious books were also displayed. Many stalls displayed books such as Mahabharatam and Ponniyin Selvan. The government should conduct such fairs every year or once every six months,” Mr. Subramani said.

Officials from the library department said they initially expected one lakh visitors. But, within a week, more than one lakh visitors had come to the exhibition and on the ninth day, the number crossed two lakh. As of Sunday, over four lakh people visited the book fair. Similarly, sales of books crossed the expectations of the organisers.

“We anticipated that the books will sell for around ₹1 crore. But as of Sunday, books worth more than ₹ 3.75 crore were sold, which is nearly four times what we expected,” one of the officials said.

