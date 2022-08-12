Salem bags CM’s award for best performing corporation

The award will be presented to the Salem Corporation on August 15. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation has bagged the Chief Minister’s Award for the best performing municipal corporation this year.

The corporation will receive a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a citation. The award will be presented to the Corporation Commissioner during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The corporation was selected based on its performance in various areas, including revenue collection, petition disposal, sanitation, organisation of medical camps, solid waste management, and drinking water supply.

The government also selected three municipalities, Srivilliputhur, Gudiyatham, and Thenkasi, in the best performing municipalities category. They will get a cash prize of ₹15 lakh, ₹10 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, respectively, along with citation.

Corporation officials said that the committee that inspected every municipal corporation for selection for this award had visited Salem last week. They inspected the engineering, revenue, health, and town planning sections in the corporation and gave its report to the government. Based on that, the civic body was selected for the award. The main reason for the award is the implementation of the various schemes announced by the State Government.

During Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits to Salem, he had announced various schemes for the city, including underground sewerage for places that were not covered earlier and the renovation of two lakes. The corporation immediately began implementation of the announcements. The inspection committee also gathered information about these works, officials added.

When contacted, Mayor A. Ramachandran expressed his happiness and thanked the government.