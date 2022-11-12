Salem and Namakkal districts register over 70 cm rainfall

Many houses in M.G.R Nagar at Sivadapuram in Salem were flooded due to rain on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Salem and Namakkal districts received 70.21 cm and 78.05 cm rainfall, respectively, in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Rainwater stagnated in some places in the city and in rural areas, but no major incidents were reported in the districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the whole day and night on Friday, Salem and Namakkal districts experienced rainfall. On Saturday morning, it just drizzled in some places. Even though over 70 cm rainfall was recorded, there was no major water stagnation in Salem city except for a few places such as Gupta Nagar and Pallapatti. In rural areas like Sivathapuram, Edappadi, Attur, and Sankagiri, rainwater stagnated in some areas.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 65.04 mm, and Paramathi Velur received the highest amount of 98 mm. The average rainfall in Salem district was 43.88 mm, and Thammampatti received the highest amount of 86.4 mm.

Revenue Department officials said that there were no untoward incidents in the districts, and the officials had marriage halls ready for occupation if the public had to be evacuated from any place.

ADVERTISEMENT

All precautionary measures are in place as the Meteorological Department has predicted rain for the next three days, the officials said.

Officials attached with the Public Works Department said that following a good amount of rainfall, out of 79 tanks in Namakkal district, 34 reached full capacity, four tanks had water between 76% and 100%, two tanks had water between 51% and 75%, nine tanks had water between 50% and 26%, six tanks have less than 25% storage of water, and 24 tanks were yet to receive water.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the lakes at Danishpet and Chettipatti on Saturday, which had attained their full capacity.

Mr. Karmegam told The Hindu that in Salem district, there were a total of 334 lakes, including 192 under the maintenance of panchayats, 87 under the PWD Sarabanga Division, 31 under the Town Panchayats, 18 under the PWD Mettur Division, three each under the maintenance of the Municipality Administration and the Salem Corporation.

Stating that lakes were desilted as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, Mr. Karmegam said that following the rain, 170 lakes had reached their full capacity, with 75% water filled in 38 lakes and 50% water filled in the remaining 126 lakes in the district.