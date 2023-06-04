ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Ammapet residents seek completion of UGD works at the earliest

June 04, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Ammapet Main Road in Salem that has been dug up for the underground drainage works. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Motorists travelling on Ammapet Road in Salem, which has been dug up for underground drainage (UGD) works, want it restored at the earliest.

The densely populated Ammapet is not only a major commercial centre, but also a busy and main thoroughfare in the city.

G. Anandhakumar, a resident of Ammapet, said that the civic body started underground drainage (UGD) works at Muniappan Kovil Street four years ago. The pits dug up for the works have not been closed properly. Three months ago, the Ammapet Main Road was dug for the works. Buses were diverted through Military Road via Ponnammapet. Only two-wheelers and three-wheelers could pass through the road now. Given the change in traffic pattern, share autos charge ₹ 20 from Salem Old Bus Stand to Ammapet, instead of ₹ 10. The Corporation should complete the works soon and lay the road, he said.

The Salem District Janata Dal (Secular) president, G. Velayudham, who resides at Ammapet, said that the road from Ammapet to Pattai Kovil was full of pits. The JD (S) sent a petition to the Chief Minister and Mayor, but no action was taken.

“Last week, we sent a petition to the District Collector demanding action. We urge the Chief Minister, who is scheduled to visit Salem on June 11, to visit Ammapet Main Road and interact with the people to understand our plight,” he said.

Salem Corporation officials said that the road restoration works had commenced and would be completed in a month.

