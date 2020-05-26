Salem Airport to resume operations on Wednesday

Operation of flights at Salem Airport will resume on Wednesday and necessary safety measures are being taken as per government guidelines, officials said.

Authorities from Trujet Airlines, which operates flights between Salem and Chennai, said the Chennai-Salem flight would depart from Chennai at 7.25 a.m. and reach Salem at 8.25 a.m. The Salem-Chennai flight would depart from Salem at 8.50 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Chennai at 9.50 a.m.

The authorities said the temperature of passengers would be screened before boarding and passengers would be provided with PPE kits along with sanitisers by the airline as part of the precautionary measures. They said the 72-seater aircraft would be totally disinfected before departure and no meals would be provided on board. Bookings would be accepted for only 35 seats, in order to adhere to the physical distancing norms.

Airport Director R. Venkatachalapathy said glass shields had been put up at the ticket checking counters and markings had been made on the floor and chairs reorganised for physical distancing among passengers. Mr. Venkatachalapathy said that passengers must possess TN e-pass issued by State government.

The cafeteria would remain closed and the airport premises was being regularly disinfected. Passengers would be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and their baggages disinfected. District Collector S.A. Raman visited the Airport on Monday and reviewed the arrangements.