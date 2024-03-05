Salem Airport Expansion: Villagers urge market value for their land 

March 05, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The four villages near Salem Airport whose land is to be acquired for airport expansion have urged the district administration to consider an alternate spot for the airport or to provide market value for their land. The villagers claim that they have not received any compensation for the land they acquired 33 years ago.

The Salem Airport began operations in 1993 on an area of 136 acres of land. In 2008-09, the then DMK government decided to expand the airport following demands from various sectors. However, due to protests from the four villages of Kamalapuram, Pottiyapuram, Thumbipadi, and Sikkanamapatti, it had to abandon its plan. In 2018, the then AIADMK government again tried to acquire land for the airport expansion, but due to the protests from the villagers and the support from various political parties like the DMK, the government did not proceed further. Now the DMK, which is in power, has resumed airport expansion work.

C. Sukumar, a resident of Kamalapuram, said that in 1990, the government acquired seven acres of land and promised to provide government jobs for one person in each family. However, no one has been given a job in the past 33 years, and farmers have yet to receive compensation for the land they have already given up. Presently, the government is expediting the land acquisition work, with plans to acquire 654 acres of land, 520 acres of which are farmland. This expansion will require over 6,000 villagers to vacate their homes in four villages.

“There are 3,000 acres of unused land in the Steel Plant and 10,000 acres of land in Dalmia Board, near Salem City. Instead of acquiring farmland, the government may choose to construct a new international airport in these areas,” said Mr. Sukumar.

“We are not against the development or airport expansion. We are only asking for our rights. If the government has any practical difficulties at the Steel Plant or at Dalmia Board, we are ready to give our land. But as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act 2013, the government has to provide market value for our land and also provide a government job for a person in each family giving land. At present, officials claim that per acre they are able to give only ₹5 to ₹10 lakh, while the market value of land in these villages stood at ₹80 lakhs to ₹1.50 crore,” Mr. Sukumar added.

K.S. Ragunandakumar, state secretary of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) youth wing, who actively participated in the protest with the villagers, said that in 2019, TMC president G.K. Vasan was the first political leader to come to these villages and extend support for the demands of the villagers. “The TMC is not against any development projects, but it urges the government to first fulfill villagers’ demands. The government is to give at least 60% to 70% of the market value to the villagers, along with alternate land and government jobs for each family. Everyone, including government officials, knew what the market value of the land was in the four villages. To interact with the villagers regarding their demands, TMC leader G.K. Vasan is visiting these villages on Wednesday (March 6) evening,” Mr. Ragunandakumar added.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that the land acquisition for the Salem Airport expansion is only in the initial stage now. The demands of local villagers and farmers will be considered, the Collector added.

