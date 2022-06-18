Salem Airport enters agreement with private company for pilot training school

June 18, 2022 14:18 IST

Salem Airport has entered into an agreement with a private company to run a pilot training school for 25 years

An agreement was signed between Salem Airport Manager V.R. Ravindra Sharma and the officials of the private company on Friday. Speaking to The Hindu, airport manager Mr. Ravindra Sharma said the private school will be inaugurated within a month and that State and Central Ministers are expected to participate in that function. The fee structure for the school will be announced by the private company soon. Students who have completed Class 12 are eligible to get admission, he added.

“Many will get jobs directly and indirectly through this school. Students from other states will also come to Salem. The private company will pay Salem Airport based on flying hours and an annual fee. The amount would be fixed by the Civil Aviation Ministry,” Mr. Sharma added.

