GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem AIADMK functionary accuses former MLA of cheating

February 17, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An AIADMK functionary on Saturday accused former Salem West MLA G. Venkatachalam of cheating him to the tune of ₹40 lakh by promising government jobs.

A.V. Raju, Salem West Union AIADMK secretary, told reporters that when the AIADMK was in power in 2019, he allegedly paid ₹30 lakh to Mr. Venkatachalam, who is also AIADMK Salem Urban and District secretary, to procure a job at Anna University for his relative, and another ₹10 lakh to procure jobs for three women at anganwadi centres. But the former MLA not only failed to provide the jobs, he also refused to return the money, alleged Mr. Raju, who also accused Mr. Ventkatachalam of betraying AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The AIADMK had a better chance to win the Salem parliamentary constituency but due to Mr. Venkatachalam, it would lose votes. A few days before, a petition was submitted to the party general secretary in this regard, Mr. Raju added. Mr. Raju also released a list of properties on social media that allegedly belong to Mr. Venkatachalam.

Mr. Venkatachalam has flatly denied the allegations and said that he did not receive money from anybody.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.