Salem Aavin sets a sales target of ₹3.12 crore for Deepavali festival

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 20, 2022 18:47 IST

The Salem Aavin general manager inspecting sweet manufacturing unit on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Salem Aavin has set a sales target of ₹3.12 crore for the Deepavali festival and aimed to sell 69 tonnes of sweets this year.

The Salem District Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Aavin) was formed in 1978. Per day, the Salem Aavin procures 6.03 lakh litres of milk from 49,000 milk producers through 791 milk producers’ cooperative societies.

Salem Aavin produces 42 milk byproducts, including butter, ghee, Khoa, chocolate, and ice cream, which is the highest by an Aavin company in the State.

The firm manufactures and sells a variety of products at a reasonable price through Aavin parlours and retail shops.

Salem Aavin general manager N. Sathiyanarayanan said that for this year’s Deepavali, the companay is manufacturing mysore pak, milk shake, carrot mysore pak, special mysore pak, ghee laddu, gulab jamun, rasagolla, khoa, and moti pak, which are prepared by Agmark ghee.

More than 100 workers are involved in the manufacturing of the sweets.

Mr. Sathiyanarayanan invited people and businesses houses to place orders for the festival by calling 99445-84836 or 94430-26950 (Salem); 94880-62377 (Mettur); 96296-23749, 73737-04800, or 97516-94664 (Edappadi).

