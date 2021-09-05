Sale of Volkswagen cars picks up speed

Four wheeler passenger vehicles are seeing revival of demand as the market has picked up after the lockdown last year, according to Ashish Gupta, brand director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The market went through a crisis last year till July. From August, the enquiries and sales have picked up. The consumer buying pattern has shifted to personal mobility rather than public transport and the propensity to spend has increased. With low interest rates, finance availability has improved, he said.

Mr. Gupta said the company organised preview for Volkswagen Taigun in Bengaluru and Chennai recently and in Coimbatore on Friday. It will organise similar events in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh before the launch in New Delhi on September 23. Over 800 people visited the programme in Bengaluru and Chennai. and Volkswagen Taigun had nearly 200 bookings at the previews held in Bengaluru and Chennai. In Coimbatore, there were walk ins from Salem and Erode too.

The five southern States constitute nearly 50 % of the market for the company in India for passenger vehicles, he said.