Sale of tomatoes begins in 14 fair price shops in Salem city

July 11, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Salem North MLA R. Rajendran inaugurating the sale of tomatoes at a fair price shop in Salem on Tuesday.

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran inaugurating the sale of tomatoes at a fair price shop in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district administration began the sale of tomatoes at 14 fair price shops in Salem city on Tuesday. Tomatoes are sold at ₹60 a kg in these shops.

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran inaugurated the sale at the NGGO cooperative shop in the presence of Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander.

Mr. Rajendran told reporters the State government was taking all measures to control the price of vegetables. On Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that sale of tomatoes would be extended to ration shops and cooperative shops. Hence, in the first phase, sale of tomatoes started at 14 ration shops in Salem city including Thillai Nagar, Dr. Subbarayan Road, Subramaniya Nagar, Thadampatti, Thiruvagoundanur, Seerangapalayam, Devangapuram, Saminathapuram, Jawahar Mill Colony, Swarnapuri, and Meeyanur.

