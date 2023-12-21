GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sale of model question papers for Class X, Plus Two begins in Coimbatore

December 21, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative to help students in their academic pursuits, the Tamil Nadu State Parent Teacher Association, under the leadership of Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has unveiled a comprehensive set of educational materials catering to the academic year 2023-24, covering subjects for students in Class X and Plus Two.

The model question paper set books, and Maths solution books, in both Tamil and English, have been printed and distributed across the State. These resources have been curated keeping in mind the Board exams. The books are being sold at various centers and are priced between ₹120 and ₹170.

In addition, the Minister will oversee the distribution of question books through the Association. The distribution will take place at the Government Girls High School, Town Hall, Coimbatore, on December 26.

