Sale of Ganesh idols dips in Erode

ERODE

09 September 2021 23:21 IST

With the State government imposing a ban on public celebrations for Vinayaka Chaturthi, sale of Ganesh idols failed to pick up for the festival that falls on September 10.

The district administration had also banned installation of idols in public places during the festival and asked individuals to install idols in their homes and immerse it in the nearby water bodies. This caused disappointment to the artisans involved in making large-sized idols as they said that their business dropped by over 80% in the current year and last year. Hence, small-sized idols were made and many tried to sell idols made last year.

Advertising

Advertising

Sale of small-sized idols along the Meenatchi Sundaranar Road in pushcarts was also low. Artisans said their business was very poor than ever before. “Last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, our business was completely affected and this year, too, sales were very low”, said an artisan from Rajasthan involved in making and selling idols for over eight years in the city. “Usually, we have customers seeking idols sized between one and three feet. But this year, the sale was poor”, the artisan said and added that idols are available from ₹100 to ₹2,000.

Meanwhile, the district police have warned various Hindu outfits not to install statues in public places or take out idols in procession. Police asked the public and members of various outfits to adhere to COVID-19 norms and celebrate the festival at their homes.