HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sale of cotton items picks up at textile market in Erode

April 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Shops at textile markets in Erode witness brisk business on Tuesday.

Shops at textile markets in Erode witness brisk business on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With mercury levels soaring to over 35 degree Celsius and intense heat prevailing in most parts of the State, the sale of cotton items at the textile markets have picked up in the city.

Around 1,000 textile shops function at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) while over 3,200 shops function at various places in the city. Traders from other districts and from other States make bulk purchases from these shops that function in two categories, daily shops and weekly shops. The weekly shops function from Monday night to Tuesday night during which transactions worth many crores take place.

On Tuesday, sale of cotton readymade garments picked up as traders in large numbers visited the market. A member of Erode Gani Market Weekly All Textile Merchants’ Association said traders from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala visited the market and made bulk purchases. “We have also received orders from various States,” said the member who added that wholesale and retail business was 30% and 40% respectively on Tuesday.

Traders said business volume was expected to go up in April and May while the summer season would continue till June.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.