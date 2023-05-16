Sale of cotton items increases as mercury level soars

May 16, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

With intense heat continuing to prevail in most parts of the State, there is a significant increase in the retail sale of cotton items at the weekly textile markets here.

As many as 1,000 textile shops function at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) while over 3,200 shops function at various places in the city. Traders from across the State and from nearby States visit the market frequently and purchase textile items.

K. Selvaraj, president of the Erode Gani Market Weekly All Textile Merchants’ Association, told The Hindu that since heat waves prevailed across the State, the demand for cotton items continued to be high. “The retail sale is around 45% while the wholesale business 30%,” he said.

He said summer garments, particularly for women and children, and towels from Edappadi and Vennandur were in good demand. Since Erode cotton materials were preferred by wholesalers, orders from Surat, Mumbai, Kolkata were also good, he added.

Traders said business volume was expected to be high till the end of June. Hence, the income of daily wage workers, including load men and autorickshaw drivers, who depend on the textile market for their livelihood, would also be good.