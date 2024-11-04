GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sale of baby girl: three more held

Published - November 04, 2024 10:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a couple from Nagercoil who bought a 50-day-old baby girl and a middleman, were arrested by the Erode North police on Monday.

The arrested were Jeyachandran and his wife Agila Rani and the middleman Jeyabalan.

Police said Nithya, 28, who was in a relationship with Santhosh Kumar, 28, delivered a baby at the District Headquarters Hospital two months ago. They decided to sell the baby and four women brokers facilitated the sale to the couple from Nagercoil for ₹4 lakh.

Later, Nithya alerted the District Child Welfare Committee who lodged a complaint with the police.

The police on Sunday arrested Santhosh Kumar, Nithya and four women brokers. Inquiries with the brokers revealed another broker Jeyabalan was also involved in the deal. Police said search is on for a few others involved in the sale.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:03 pm IST

